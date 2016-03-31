reference
- MusicIce Spice Drops Questionable Bars In New Snippet, Fans Rip It To ShredsRappers need to trash the feces comparison bars. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto References Ice Spice's "Munch" On Offset's New Album, Fans Speculate BeefWhile this is a completely harmless lyrical mention on "Fine As Can Be," there's a lot of context that has fans raising their eyebrows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Dro Drops Bars About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Case In New SongThe Atlanta trap artist actually came off as quite unbiased in his remarks, which speak more from a fan perspective than from an industry peer one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsFredo Bang Uses New Track To Shoot His Shot With GloRilla AgainFredo just won't quit.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Channels Beyoncé's "Naughty Girl" Music Video In First IG Post Of 2022Chloe Bailey seems to be embracing those Beyonce comparisons.By Hayley Hynes
- Gram21 Savage References Nipsey Hussle In New Song Preview: Listen“Nipsey was solid I know he up there with Biggie and Pac” - 21 Savage raps.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeNo Plug Alludes To Killing Bankroll Fresh In 2016 Altercation On Boastful IG PostNo Plug has previously confessed his involvement in the murder.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentWatch Deadpool Defend Nickelback With An Arsenal Of "Facts"He makes a convincing case. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Is A Revised, Vanilla "Deadpool 2:" WatchAs much as it can be, at least. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicQuavo's Possible Lil Peep Sneak Diss On "Big Bro" Causes Fan OutrageLil Peep's close friends Fat Nick and Bexey have called out Quavo for his lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V:" Where Mischief & Maturity IntersectThe third stage of Lil Wayne's illustrious career has been set: from goon, to goonie, to gooniest."By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Chief Keef Was Originally Named On "Barbie Dreams"Nicki Minaj opens the floor; who should she have included?By Mitch Findlay
- NewsH.E.R. Channels Lauryn Hill On "Lost Souls"The enigmatic songwriter takes a cue from a living legend.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Has A Hidden "Batman" Cartoon Reference From A Joker Scene"Rick And Morty" with another obscure reference. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTyga Unbothered By Wiz Khalifa’s "Eyes Lookin' Korean" LineTyga is cool with Wiz's "Smoke got my eyes lookin' Korean" line. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWaka Flocka Criticizes Jay Z’s Verse On Drake’s “Talk Up” RecordWaka believes that line about X was “uncalled for” by Hov on the song “Talk Up."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Finished "Ghost Town" The Same Day That "Ye" Was ReleasedKanye West really likes to leave things to the last minute.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicQuentin Miller Corrects Drake’s Kroger Line On "Duppy": “It Was Publix Actually”Quentin Miller responds to his reference in Drake's new "Duppy" freestyle.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill Name Drops Drake In Upcoming “What's Beef” RemixCheck out a snippet of Meek Mill name dropping Drake in an upcoming remix to "What's Beef."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Defends Her Decision To Say Offset’s Name In “Bartier Cardi”Cardi B hopped on Twitter and defended her decision to name drop Offset so much in her new single "Bartier Cardi."By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMolly Qerim Responds To Eminem Referencing Her In "Campaign Speech"Molly Qerim is of two minds about the Eminem reference.By Matt F
- NewsFabolous Previews PartyNextDoor Punchline On Upcoming Metro Boomin-Produced SongListen to a snippet of an upcoming Fabolous record where he references "PND."By Kevin Goddard