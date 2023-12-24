Ice Spice Reportedly Earns "Billboard" Female Hip-Hop Album Of The Year As Rapper's Flag Spotted Over Capitol Records

Billboard has named Like..? by Ice Spice their female hip-hop album of the year, according to Chart Data. However, the claim should be taken with some skepticism as at this time, Billboard has not released anything acknowledging this statement. As a result, it's unclear why Billboard chose Like...? to top their staff picks for the year.

Meanwhile, the rapper's flag (a modified American flag in pink with an image of Spice) was spotted flying over the headquarters of Capitol Records. While the meaning of the flag was unclear, fans hoped it meant that Spice would be dropping her full-length debut in 2024. This comes after hints from her long-time producer, RIOTUSA, that the album might be coming next year.

Ice Spice Looking To Build On Breakout Year?

Of course, a massive 2024 would be the logistical next step for Spice, who enjoyed a major breakout year in 2023. This included getting her own drink at Dunkin Donuts. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck try to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11. Furthermore, an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman.

The promotion was on the radar for a while now. However, the ad spot was the first official debut of the promotion, which hit stores on September 13. “Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer. The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. Blended together to create the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. It’s fun, it’s delicious, and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink," Dunkin' Donut's CMO Jill McVicar Nelson told Food & Wine.

Ice Spice Flag At Capitol Records

