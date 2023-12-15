Ice Spice Responds To Being Among The Most-Searched Artists Of The Year

Ice Spice has had a major year. The 23-year-old MC skyrocketed to the top of the charts with her high-profile collabs, becoming on of the most talked about celebrities of 2023. She's even found herself in the running for multiple Grammy awards, which is quite the feat considering how new she is to the industry.

The Bronx native teamed up with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and more, with her tracks dominating social media. Despite this, Ice Spice has managed to stay humble, which is one of the things that fans love about her. With that being said, Google recently unveiled a list of their most-searched celebrities of the year. She ranks at No. 2, just behind Jason Aldean. Other artists to make the list included Sexyy Red, Peso Pluma, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, and more.

Ice Spice Blames "Nosey" Fans

She shared her cheeky response to the news on Twitter earlier this week. “Nosey much ?” she simply asked. It looks like the "Munch" performer plans to continue her streak of capturing internet users' attention in the new year, too. Back in November, she took to Instagram to tease a new project she has on the way. "Y2K! ?/?/24," she captioned the carousel. While she didn't share many more details of what she has in store for fans, it's safe to say that they can't wait.

Ice Spice was obviously one of the internet's biggest celebrity crushes this year, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have crushes of her own. During a recent conversation with Doja Cat, she revealed that the first celebrity she ever set her sights on was Usher. She finally got to see the R&B icon in person at the Met Gala this year, and was taken aback by how "gorgeous" he is. What do you think of Ice Spice's reaction to learning she was among the most-searched celebrities of 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

