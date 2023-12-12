Ice Spice And Sexyy Red Were Some Of The Most Searched Trends Of 2023

Earlier this week, Google released some information about the most searched terms on their platform this year. That included a specific section for music and musicians. While the top searches of the year feature the artists you'd expect like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake, the top trending searches sport some major newcomers. The trending search list aims to track artists who may have not had sustained high search numbers all year, but hit major peaks. That explains the inclusion of people like country singer Jason Aldean and 1975 frontman Matty Healy who had controversial moments this year.

Also among the top trending searches are two of the biggest breakout rap stars of the year. Ice Spice and Sexyy Red are probably the two biggest breakout rap acts of the year and they both turn up in the top 10. Red herself comes in at number 10 likely drawing attention for some of her hilarious public statements and controversial moments. Ice Spice on the other hand is all the way at number two. That isn't all that surprising in a year where she made waves for collaborations with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj and an appearance at the MET Gala. Elsewhere on the list are fellow newcomers from other genres like Oliver Anthony and Peso Pluma. Check out the full top 10 list below.

Read More: Ice Spice & Her Booty Take Center Stage In NYC

Ice Spice Takes 2nd On Trending Searches

Ice Spice also has a song appear on the accompanying list of top trending song searches. Her collaboration with PinkPantheress "Boys a liar pt. 2" shows up at number 5. The song blew up on social media early this year which translated it into a breakthrough hit for both artists that reaches the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Someone who was listening to a lot of Ice Spice's music this year was actually Spice herself. Last month, she shared her Spotify Wrapped with fans online so they could see what she's been listening to. Hilariously, she was her own top artist and her top songs were made up entirely of her own tracks. What do you think of Ice Spice and Sexyy Red turning up among the top trending searches for musicians this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

[Via]