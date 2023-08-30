Old Tweet Shows Ice Spice Asking Asian Doll For Help Paying Bills

Ice Spice probably doesn't have any trouble paying her bills now, but at one point she might have. A look into her humble beginnings emerged on Twitter when a now-deleted Tweet she made all the way back in 2020 began making the rounds. The Tweet was made in response to Asian Doll who posted about giving $10k away to four people on Twitter. And despite being a total lie, Spice's response is very funny.

“Girl I got evicted this morning with my 8 kids they cant eat tonight and u my favorite rapper pls do sumn!” Ice Spice tweeted. The tweet shows that her brand of humor clearly reaches back to well before she was famous. Since the tweet emerged fans have been saying the same thing to Spice herself. Numerous comments quoting her word for word can be found under some of her recent tweets, proving that fans are very much in on the joke.

Old Ice Spice Tweet Has Fans Cracking Up And Trolling Her

Ice Spice is having a pretty incredible 2023. Right now she has four different songs in the Billboard Hot 100. This week "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj is at number 10, her other Nicki collab "Princess Diana" is at number 56, "Karma" with Taylor Swift is at number 15, and her solo hit "Deli" is steady at number 53. With the latter three songs and her Pinkpantheress collaboration "Boys a liar Pt. 2" from earlier this year she has notched four top 10 hits on the chart.

Her Billboard success goes even beyond the Hot 100. During the publication's recent Hip Hop/R&B Power Players event they awarded Ice Spice the "Rookie Of The Year" honor for 2023. Earlier this summer Ice Spice dropped the deluxe edition of her breakout EP Like..?. The project featured a handful of new tracks, a few of which saw the singer taking some shots at Latto who is also beefing with Nicki Minaj. What do you think of Ice Spice's hilarious old Tweet resurfacing? Let us know in the comment section below.

