Ice Spice Shakes A** In A “Deli” In Her Latest Music Video: Watch

Summer 2022 was one of the first seasons in some time where life began to take on a sense of normalcy again in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were plenty of viral moments that came, but one of the most unforgettable took place when Ice Spice blew up with “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The song caught the attention of Drake, along with millions of others. While the redhead was accused of being a “one-hit wonder,” or “industry plant” in the early days of her career, she’s since turned those allegations around thanks to her hard work and determination.

Last weekend, the 23-year-old returned with the deluxe edition of January’s Like..? EP, including the “Deli” single she’s been teasing all over social media this month. Cameras recently caught Spice filming the visual throughout her hometown, making it clear that audiences could expect plenty of her usual booty shaking for the camera. On Wednesday (July 26), the music video arrived on YouTube, and it’s sure to only help the rising star pick up more streams with her promiscuous antics and catchy bars.

Ice Spice Finally Drops Her “Deli” Visual

“She a baddie, she showin’ her panty / She shake it like jelly / Hunnid bands in Chanely / But I’m still shakin’ a** in a deli,” the “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker rhymes over the RIOTUSA-produced beat. She recruited plenty of friends to turn up alongside her in her local bodega, many of them matching Spice’s twerking abilities with their own impressive dance moves. No matter what critics have to say, the Bronx Baddie continues to put out one viral record after another, proving that she’s here to stay.

Elsewhere on her Like..? (Deluxe) EP, Ice Spice introduced us to several never-before-heard songs, such as “How High?” and “Butterfly Ku.” On both of those, the New Yorker appears to diss her newfound rival, Latto, by name-dropping her “Put It On Da Floor” single. Stream the latter at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

