Ice Spice Performs “Deli” For The First Time At Rolling Loud Miami: Video

After taking over Thailand for the first time earlier this year, one of hip-hop’s biggest festivals has returned this weekend for another round of live performances in Miami. On Friday (July 21) night, it was Playboi Carti’s turn to take the Rolling Loud stage as a headliner. Not only did he bring out Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, but the Whole Lotta Red hitmaker also previewed his upcoming music and promised that an album is on the way. Tonight it’s Travis Scott’s turn to amaze us ahead of Utopia, and on Sunday, ASAP Rocky will close out the event following the arrival of his surprise single with Pharrell. Elsewhere at Hard Rock Stadium, Ice Spice has also caught our attention.

The “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker followed up January’s Like..? EP with a deluxe cut yesterday, bringing four catchy new songs – two of which appear to diss Latto. Regardless of any drama between the two rap divas (the latter has failed to acknowledge the situation at this point), Spice continues to keep a smile on her face as she bumps her “Deli” track, that’s sure to be a contender for Song of the Summer.

Ice Spice Celebrates Her Like..? (Deluxe) EP

Sharing her new music the same weekend as her Rolling Loud set gave spice the rare opportunity to perform it live so soon after its arrival. Thanks to her strategic marketing team, snippets of “Deli” have been circulating on social media over the past week, generating hype for the single before Spice even officially shared it.

The 23-year-old was also out and about filming a visual in New York earlier this month, though that has yet to hit the internet. Instead, she’s been focused on capturing stunning selfies at every festival stop so far this summer, making the Spice Cabinet feel as though they’re travelling around the world alongside her.

Videos from Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Check out Ice Spice’s first-ever performance of “Deli” at Rolling Loud Miami, as well as some of her other biggest hits below. Whose 2023 festival sets are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

ice spice performed deli for the first time tonight at rolling loud miami pic.twitter.com/7arGBjfIF6 — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) July 22, 2023

Ice Spice performing “Deli” at Rolling Loud Miami 🔋pic.twitter.com/ovw3kUINgg — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 22, 2023

Ice Spice’s Full Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Performance pic.twitter.com/mFSI2HHMTa — ⋆ (@gangstaboos) July 22, 2023

