Rolling Loud Miami Drops 2023 Set Times

One of the biggest festivals in all of hip-hop Rolling Loud Miami takes place this weekend. The four-stage three-day festival kicks off later today and runs through the entire weekend until Sunday night. The festival will have to take place without one of its Saturday headliners, Lil Durk. Durk had to pull out of his Rolling Loud set at the last minute following a hospitalization last week. While his doctors reported that he is okay they suggested that he take some time off of his live shows. He took their advice and made a public announcement of the canceled shows. The festival gets off to a blazing start tonight.

A number of up-and-coming stars and some of the genre’s most unique artists take the Sprite Stage. Earlier in the day rising stars like Sexyy Red and Toosii take the stage. The night is closed off by Polo G, Lil Yachty, and Rae Sremmurd. The main stage, opens up with a one-two punch of Opium artists Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely. The night ends with an incredible run of Ice Spice, Anuel AA, Kodak Black, and headliner Playboi Carti. Saturday night has an even more standout run of artists on the main stage. Glorilla, City Girls, Trippie Redd, and 21 Savage all perform to tee up headliner Travis Scott who is set to release his highly anticipated new album Utopia next week. The Sprite stage keeps its eccentricity up with performances from Coi Leray, Young Nudy, Nav, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Chief Keef.

Rolling Loud Confirms Set Times

RL MIAMI SET TIMES



3-DAY PASSES ALMOST SOLD OUT! 🔥

LIMITED SINGLE DAY PASSES LEFT! 🔥



REMINDER TO STAY HYDRATED! 💦



Who are you ready to see today? 😈 pic.twitter.com/cWEtSbkhJK — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 21, 2023

Sunday keeps the momentum going. The main stage line-up features Latto, surprise hardcore band inclusion Turnstile, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and headliner A$AP Rocky. It also features more highlights on the Sprite stage. NLE Choppa, Lil Tjay, Offset, and Bryson Tiller will all take the stage.

What do you think of the Rolling Loud set times and whose set are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Booted From Rolling Loud Over Weapons On “Crazy In Love” S2 Premiere

[Via]