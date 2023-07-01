In real-time, we’ve been witnessing what may very well be the demise of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship. On the small screen, however, the early days of the Baltimore native’s pregnancy are finally playing out on season two of Zeus’ Crazy In Love. It’s officially set to premiere tonight (July 16) on the streamer. The controversial reality series first made its debut in late 2022. It quickly gained popularity for documenting some unforgettable fights between the “Lit” collaborators and their family members.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen teaser trailers of what’s to come. One of them included a clip of Blue chewing Chrisean out for allegedly lying to him. At the time the episode was filmed, the 26-year-old had serious doubts about whether he was really the father. Since then, a paternity test has confirmed that he’s responsible, though Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, has demanded a second one, specifically requesting that it not be coordinated by Zeus to avoid any production dramatics.

Crazy In Love Season 2 Begins Tonight

Ahead of tonight’s premiere, another preview has surfaced online, this one taking us back in time to the night that the embattled lovers were kicked out of Rolling Loud. Prior to their performance, a search found weapons in their bus, resulting in them being sent away. “Sorry Rolling Loud, they hit our bus,” Blue explained via Twitter at the time. “Police ain’t let us in 🔫👮🏻‍♂️.”

As Blueface continues to spend time with Jaidyn Alexis, Chrisean Rock confirmed via Twitter recently that she finally booked an appointment to begin the removal process for her seven tattoos dedicated to her Crazy In Love co-star. She admitted that she’s heavily attached to the ink, and is having a hard time letting go, thankfully fans have been incredibly supportive of the 23-year-old on his difficult journey. Read what they had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

