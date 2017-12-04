season two
- TVChrisean Rock & Blueface Booted From Rolling Loud Over Weapons On "Crazy In Love" S2 PremiereWill you be tapping into tonight's episode on Zeus?By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Love Is Blind" Creator On Changes To Expect In Season Two"Love is Blind" will be making a number of changes for season two, but will largely remain the same show at heart.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's "Euphoria" Accepting Video Auditions For Season Two Casting CallWho wants to act?By Chantilly Post
- TVTwitter Reacts To Netflix's "You" Season 2Spoilers ahead.By Aida C.
- TVJon Favreau Confirms Fall 2020 Release For "The Mandalorian" Season 2Baby Yoda will be back next fall. By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix Reveals "Narcos: Mexico" Season 2 Premiere Date & Plot DetailsGet ready for season two.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO Announces Return Of Drake's Beloved "Euphoria"Everyone wants to know what Rue Bennett is up to. By Chantilly Post
- TVDesus & Mero Renewed For Season 2 At ShowtimeBodega Boys are coming back this February. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Twilight Zone" Gets Renewed For Season TwoSeason two has been approved!By Chantilly Post
- MusicTiny Talks New Music & Her Major Love For T.I.: He's "The Man Of My Dreams""We have a love for each other that is like, abnormal."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSpike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" Is Returning With A Second SeasonMark your calendars! By Chantilly Post
- Society50 Cent Uses Emanuel Gonzalez To Sell His "Crooked Cop" Show "The Oath"50 Cent uses the "Dirty Cop" headline to sell some pies.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan's "The Last O.G." Debuts Season Two TrailerSeason two of "The Last O.G." is arriving this Spring. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment50 Cent Confirms "The Oath" Season Two Premiere Date With Teaser Clip"The Oath" Season 2 will be premiering on February 21.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer's" Kathleen Zellner Goes Off On Twitter With "Bare Facts"Kathleen Zellner isn't waiting until Season Three to build her case.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTeyana Taylor Announces "Another Reality Show" In The Works"Teyana & Iman" may be coming back for a season two. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Mindhunter" Season Two Will Investigate The Charles Manson MurdersThere has been a recent obsession over Manson.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dear White People" Debuts Season Two Trailer & Premiere DateVolume two of the movie-turned-series will be arriving soon. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Westworld" Creators Make Hilarious Video To Tease Season Two SpoilersNever gonna give you up. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Jessica Jones" Calls Whiskey The Cure For Everything In Season Two TrailerJessica Jones is up to something in season two. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDonald Glover Talks Childish Gambino, "Atlanta" & More For "Esquire"Donald Glover is the man of the hour. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSpike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" Renewed For Second SeasonSpike Lee's famed film and now series, will see a season two return.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Sued For $228,00 Over Pay Dispute On Yeezy Production: ReportKanye West reportedly has some loose ends he needs to tie up when it comes to Yeezy season.By hnhh