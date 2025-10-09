Vince Staples' second season looks to be even more frenetic than its debut based on the first look. Caught by Kurrco and just over a minute-and-a-half long, there's fight scenes, action sequences, and tons of laughs to boot. Overall, fans should be in for a wild ride.

The California rapper and TV star has already shared that he put himself in some precarious situations for this upcoming season. In an interview with ET, he said, "It will definitely play a part in Vince's emotional state in season two and the surrounding mood. We’re utilizing a lot of the stress and anxiety that you felt Vince deal with in season one, and we’re gonna allow it to boil over and put him in some very interesting positions."

The tagline, caught by iHeart fits Vince's own description to a tee. "In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace. However, his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past."

Fans have been thrilled for this second season to arrive, especially with how season one was so lauded. Critics for Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 94%, for example.

Staples was incredibly pleased with said positive reviews and hopeful for his future in television.

The Vince Staples Show Season Two

"I'm grateful. I got to do something that isn't really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I'm just trying some new things. So, I'm very happy that people embraced it, and we'll see how they feel about it moving forward. We're still trying to see what's going to happen with that. But, looking forward to other opportunities in the medium."

We sure will and quite soon as well. Season two premieres on Thursday, November 6 on Netflix. There will be six episodes, one more than season one.