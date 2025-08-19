"The Vince Staples Show" Finally Gets A Season 2 Premiere Date

BY Cole Blake 236 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Time100 Next
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Vince Staples attends the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Vince Staples shared an update on his popular Netflix series on Instagram on Tuesday as fans await season two.

Vince Staples has confirmed that the second season of his eponymous seires for Netflix will be premering on November 6, 2025. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning a still shot from the upcoming episodes.

Fans in the comments section have been expressing their excitement over the news. "This was right under JID tour announcement, Im having a great day," one user wrote. Another fan wrote of the show: "Feels like it’s in the atlanta universe just in LA. so surreal and absurd."

The Vince Staples Show first premiered back in 2024, presenting a fictionalized version of Staples in his hometown of Long Beach, California. The satirical comedy was immediately met with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Discussing the show's success with Rolling Stone at the time, he said: "I'm grateful. I got to do something that isn't really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I'm just trying some new things. So, I'm very happy that people embraced it, and we'll see how they feel about it moving forward. We're still trying to see what's going to happen with that. But, looking forward to other opportunities in the medium."

Read More: Vince Staples Bashes Developers For Selling Land Amidst L.A. Wildfires

Where To Watch "The Vince Staples Show"

Similar to the first season, fans will be able to check out season 2 of The Vince Staples Show on Netflix. There will be a total of six episodes available on the platform. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview about the show, Staples said of the upcoming season: "It will definitely play a part in Vince's emotional state in season 2 and the surrounding mood. We’re utilizing a lot of the stress and anxiety that you felt Vince deal with in season 1, and we’re gonna allow it to boil over and put him in some very interesting positions."

As for his music career, Staples released his last album, Dark Times, in 2024. With no guest vocalists, the project peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Read More: Vince Staples Delivers Goosebump-Inducing Jumpman Ad For Jayson Tatum

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
Rod Wave Beautiful Mind Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Rod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: Details 1486
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 740
Comments 0