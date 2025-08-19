"The Vince Staples Show" Finally Gets A Season 2 Premiere Date

Vince Staples has confirmed that the second season of his eponymous seires for Netflix will be premering on November 6, 2025. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning a still shot from the upcoming episodes.

Fans in the comments section have been expressing their excitement over the news. "This was right under JID tour announcement, Im having a great day," one user wrote. Another fan wrote of the show: "Feels like it’s in the atlanta universe just in LA. so surreal and absurd."

The Vince Staples Show first premiered back in 2024, presenting a fictionalized version of Staples in his hometown of Long Beach, California. The satirical comedy was immediately met with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Discussing the show's success with Rolling Stone at the time, he said: "I'm grateful. I got to do something that isn't really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I'm just trying some new things. So, I'm very happy that people embraced it, and we'll see how they feel about it moving forward. We're still trying to see what's going to happen with that. But, looking forward to other opportunities in the medium."

Where To Watch "The Vince Staples Show"

Similar to the first season, fans will be able to check out season 2 of The Vince Staples Show on Netflix. There will be a total of six episodes available on the platform. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview about the show, Staples said of the upcoming season: "It will definitely play a part in Vince's emotional state in season 2 and the surrounding mood. We’re utilizing a lot of the stress and anxiety that you felt Vince deal with in season 1, and we’re gonna allow it to boil over and put him in some very interesting positions."