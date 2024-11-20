Vince Staples Delivers Goosebump-Inducing Jumpman Ad For Jayson Tatum

Vince and Jordan Brand are doing good work.

Vince Staples is one of the many artists this year who has had a sensational 2024. Overall, he dropped off a new project and has continued to dominate potential album of-the-year lists. Moreover, he has been working with a lot of brands lately, which goes to show that his star power is increasing. In fact, Vince has been doing a lot of ads for Jordan Brand, and they have all been exceptionally well done. Now, he is doing an ad for none other than Jayson Tatum.

Tatum is having a hell of a year so far with the Boston Celtics. The team is fresh off of an NBA championship, and Tatum is motivated to be one of the best players in the entire world. He is well on his way to becoming that, and his signature shoe with Jumpman has proven to be a success. Overall, this makes he and Vince the perfect pair for a new commercial. As you can see in the ad below, this is one of those times where Jumpman really nailed it.

Vince Staples For Jumpman

“What type of dude is Jayson Tatum,” Vince asks in the ad. “The type of dude who’d crush a team and then say some cold sh*t like, ‘We just played our game and the rest took care of itself.'” This is an ad that is sure to give you chills. This is especially true if you are already a Jayson Tatum fan. Overall, the Celtics superstar continues to elevate, and in some ways, he is on a similar trajectory to Vince.