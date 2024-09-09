Jordan Tatum 3 “10K Hours” Release Date Unveiled

An ode to Jayson Tatum's drive.

The Jordan Tatum 3, Jayson Tatum's latest signature shoe, is set to drop in a fresh "10K Hours" colorway. This upcoming release features a light green upper, giving the sneaker a bright and modern look. Light salmon details are added throughout, offering a soft contrast that enhances the overall design. The Jordan Tatum 3 is known for its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, perfect for players who value speed and agility. Overall, the "10K Hours" colorway reflects Jayson Tatum's work ethic.

The combination of light green and salmon not only adds flair but also creates a sleek, versatile style. With its performance-focused design, the Jordan Tatum 3 continues to stand out on the court, and this new colorway adds an exciting twist. The mix of colors makes it a visually appealing shoe that can be worn both for play and casual wear. Fans of Jayson Tatum and Jordan Brand will be eager to grab this latest addition to the signature line. Expect the "10K Hours" Jordan Tatum 3 to be a hit when it releases, combining style, comfort, and performance.

"10K Hours" Jordan Tatum 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light green rubber sole and a matching midsole, with hints of light pink. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a light green base, with a wavy floral pattern throughout. The pattern is lined with light pink and green, creating a colorful sneaker. Also, a pink Jumpman is on the sides and Jayson Tatum's logo is on the tongues, in the same color.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “10K Hours” will be released on October 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike