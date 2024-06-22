Air Jordan 4 x Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe "Tattoo" PE Exclusive Look

Jayson Tatum teamed up with his tattoo artist on this exclusive pair.

The Air Jordan 4 has been given a special treatment with a unique Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe collaboration. This "Tattoo" player's edition is a tribute to Tatum's tattoo artist, Steve Wiebe. It's a player's edition (PE), meaning it won't be available for public purchase. The pair features a white upper, providing a clean canvas for Wiebe's intricate tattoo designs. These designs cover the shoe, adding a personalized and artistic touch. Black and red accents are strategically placed around the shoe, enhancing its visual appeal.

The sneakers symbolize his journey and achievements, making them a special memento. The detailed artwork by Wiebe reflects Tatum's personality and style, making this pair stand out. The Air Jordan 4 is known for its classic design and comfort. This collaboration takes it to another level with the unique tattoo-inspired detailing. While the "Tattoo" PE won't hit the shelves, it has created a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. The Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe Air Jordan 4 exemplifies the fusion of sports, art, and personal expression, making it a remarkable piece in Tatum's sneaker lineup.

"Tattoo" Steve Wiebe x Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 4

This pair features a gum rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers of these sneakers are comprised of a white canvas, with grey minute detailing throughout the uppers. It's a truly incredible work of art. There are black details like the side mesh and laces. Further, red details include the Jumpman on the tongue and heels.

