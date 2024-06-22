Air Jordan 4 x Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe "Tattoo" PE Exclusive Look

Jayson Tatum teamed up with his tattoo artist on this exclusive pair.

The Air Jordan 4 has been given a special treatment with a unique Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe collaboration. This "Tattoo" player's edition is a tribute to Tatum's tattoo artist, Steve Wiebe. It's a player's edition (PE), meaning it won't be available for public purchase. The pair features a white upper, providing a clean canvas for Wiebe's intricate tattoo designs. These designs cover the shoe, adding a personalized and artistic touch. Black and red accents are strategically placed around the shoe, enhancing its visual appeal.

The sneakers symbolize his journey and achievements, making them a special memento. The detailed artwork by Wiebe reflects Tatum's personality and style, making this pair stand out. The Air Jordan 4 is known for its classic design and comfort. This collaboration takes it to another level with the unique tattoo-inspired detailing. While the "Tattoo" PE won't hit the shelves, it has created a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. The Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe Air Jordan 4 exemplifies the fusion of sports, art, and personal expression, making it a remarkable piece in Tatum's sneaker lineup.

"Tattoo" Steve Wiebe x Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 4

This pair features a gum rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers of these sneakers are comprised of a white canvas, with grey minute detailing throughout the uppers. It's a truly incredible work of art. There are black details like the side mesh and laces. Further, red details include the Jumpman on the tongue and heels.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 11 “Michigan State” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

