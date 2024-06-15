Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” Surfaces Online: New Images

SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Jordan Brand is bringing back a classic.

The Air Jordan 4 OG is making a highly anticipated return in the "White Cement" colorway in 2025. This release promises to closely resemble the original ’89 pair, offering an improved build and shape. Fans of the classic silhouette are eagerly awaiting this revival. The "White Cement" colorway is iconic, featuring a clean white leather upper with cement grey detailing. Black accents on the wings, heel tab, and midsole add to its timeless appeal. The iconic Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel, staying true to the original design. One of the standout features of this release is the enhanced quality.

The sneaker promises improved durability and comfort, making it a versatile option for both casual wear and athletic use. The speckled cement print on the midsole and wings remains a defining element, adding a touch of nostalgia for longtime fans. The return of the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is not just a reissue; it's a celebration of a sneaker that has left a lasting impact on sneaker culture. As 2025 approaches, excitement builds for this iconic release.

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4 OG

These sneakers showcase a gray rubber sole paired with a black and white midsole. Also, the base and overlays are crafted from white leather, giving them a clean and sophisticated appearance. Further, cement grey accents enhance the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a distinctive touch. Finally, red and black branding on the tongue and heels completes the design.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” will be released in early 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

