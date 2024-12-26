Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Makes A Big Comeback

A first in-hand look has been revealed.

New in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" are here, and its release date is set for May 24, 2025. This highly anticipated return promises a build closer to the original 1989 version, complete with family sizing options. Fans of this legendary silhouette are excited for its revival. The "White Cement" colorway features a clean white leather upper accented by signature cement grey detailing. Black touches on the wings, heel tab, and midsole add contrast, preserving the timeless appeal. The iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel remains true to the original design.

This release combines durability with comfort, making it perfect for both casual wear and collectors. The signature speckled cement print on the midsole and wings continues to define this classic look, evoking nostalgia for longtime enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is more than just a reissue—it’s a celebration of one of the most iconic sneakers in history. As the May 24, 2025, release date approaches, excitement grows for this monumental drop. With its storied legacy and classic design, this sneaker is poised to become a must-have addition to any collection.

"White Cement" Air Jordan 4 OG

These sneakers come with a grey rubber outsole paired with a black and white midsole, offering a sleek and balanced look. Further, the base and overlays are made from white leather, giving the shoes a crisp and polished finish. Also, cement grey accents highlight the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a unique and eye-catching detail. Finally, red and black branding on the tongue and heels adds a bold contrast, completing the design with a striking touch.