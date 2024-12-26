Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 "Forrest Gump" Drops This January

BYBen Atkinson47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-Book-1-Forrest-Gump-PE-FJ4249-105
Image via @jesuscare
What was one a PE is now going to drop for everyone.

Devin Booker recently debuted a striking colorway of his signature Nike Book 1, dubbed the "Forrest Gump." This special edition features a clean white base, accented with vibrant red and blue details. It draws inspiration from the iconic film's classic aesthetic. Unlike past rumors of exclusivity, sneaker enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that this colorway is set to be released to the public in January. The Nike Book 1 has consistently stood out as a defining silhouette in Booker's lineup. This iteration definitely continues the trend.

Fans can now look forward to owning this unique design, which captures the essence of Booker's bold style both on and off the court. The "Forrest Gump" Nike Book 1 showcases thoughtful craftsmanship, blending nostalgia with modern design. With its upcoming release, it promises to be a highly sought-after addition to the sneaker scene. It certainly appeals to collectors and basketball fans alike. Devin Booker's ability to merge personal expression with iconic storytelling makes this release an exciting moment for the Nike Book 1 series.

Read More: Nike Brings Back the Iconic Nike Air Max Plus OG "Hyper Blue"

"Forrest Gump" Nike Book 1

The sneakers come with a white rubber outsole and a white and blue midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base, complemented by additional white leather overlays. Further, a bold red Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, outlined in white for added contrast. Red accents also continue with the Book branding on the tongue and heel tab. Lastly, the heels are finished with a clean white Nike Swoosh for a sleek look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Forrest Gump” is going to drop on January 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they release. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details and the official images to surface.

Read More: Deion Sanders' Style Returns In Nike Air Diamond Turf "Signing Day"

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...