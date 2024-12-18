Nike Book 1 "Sedona" Pays Homage To Arizona

Booker loves a vibrant colorway.

The Nike Book 1 “Sedona” is Devin Booker’s latest signature sneaker. This colorway pays tribute to the scenic beauty of Arizona, particularly Sedona’s iconic red rock landscapes. The design features a vibrant coral upper that mirrors the warm desert tones. Subtle patterns on the uppers resemble Sedona’s rugged topography, adding depth and texture to the shoe. A clean cream Nike Swoosh pops against the bright background, offering contrast and balance. Transitioning to the sole, the midsole keeps things tonal in a coral shade, while striped detailing adds flair to the outsole. These accents bring to mind Sedona’s rich natural palette, completing the Arizona-inspired look.

The sneaker's construction is both sleek and durable, combining style with performance for athletes and casual wearers alike. Devin Booker’s love for his home state shines through this thoughtful design. The Book 1 “Sedona” captures the spirit of Arizona’s landscapes while maintaining a modern aesthetic. With its bold colorway and intricate details, it stands out as a unique addition to Booker’s growing sneaker line. Fans of Devin Booker and Arizona’s desert charm will find this release particularly exciting. The “Sedona” colorway truly blends storytelling, style, and performance into one vibrant pair of sneakers.

"Sedona" Nike Book 1

The sneakers showcase a layered rubber sole, featuring a mix of sail and light pink along with a matching coral midsole. Additionally, the uppers consist of a matching coral base, with a print throughout that is meant to represent the red rock formations. White outlines the Swoosh that's also present on the sides. The tongues display orange Book 1 branding, while the heels feature white "No Service" and "Sedona" branding.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Book 1 “Sedona” has been queued up on Foot Locker for a January 1st release, but don't be surprised if this is changed. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be likely $140 when they are released. Stay tuned as more details and official confirmation could arrive soon.