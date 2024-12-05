Official Look At Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 "Nightmare Before Christmas"

Excitingly, this festive design celebrates both style and storytelling.

The Nike Book 1, Devin Booker’s signature sneaker, is set to make waves this holiday season with its upcoming "Nightmare Before Christmas" colorway. Official photos are now out, offering a first look at this festive edition inspired by the beloved holiday classic. The shoe features an all-white upper that delivers a sleek and minimalist aesthetic. Black stitching details, reminiscent of Jack Skellington’s iconic look, add a bold contrast. Crafted from premium materials, this design ensures both style and durability, staying true to the quality expected from Booker’s signature line.

The clean white base serves as the perfect backdrop for the striking black accents, elevating the shoe's visual appeal. Devin Booker’s signature logo is seamlessly integrated, adding a subtle yet personal element to the design. As part of the holiday collection, the "Nightmare Before Christmas" colorway goes beyond just performance—it’s a celebration of creativity and storytelling. This release perfectly merges Booker’s on-court prowess with a nod to Tim Burton’s whimsical classic. With its unique design and festive inspiration, the Nike Book 1 "Nightmare Before Christmas" promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection this holiday season.

"Nightmare Before Christmas" Nike Book 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a partly see-through white rubber sole paired with a coordinating midsole. Furthermore, the uppers are made from a white leather foundation, complemented by matching overlays. The Nike Swoosh is outlined with black stitching, a nod to Jack Skellington. Bright orange BOOK logos appear on the tongues, while "Chapter One" is written on the heels in an eerie font.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Book 1 “Nightmare Before Christmas” is releasing on December 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Additionally, its bold details capture the whimsical spirit of the holiday season. Moreover, official photos highlight its unique aesthetic. Finally, the combination of premium materials and playful features adds to the anticipation.

Image via Nike