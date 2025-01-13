Devin Booker’s "Flagstaff" Nike Book 1 Celebrates Arizona Roots

Booker is sticking with the sentimental colorways.

Devin Booker continues to honor his Arizona roots with the Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff.” This new release draws inspiration from Flagstaff’s iconic ponderosa pine forests. The design features a rich green upper, symbolizing the lush greenery of the region. Embroidered wave-like patterns across the upper add a unique texture, paying subtle homage to nature’s flowing lines. A gum-colored outsole enhances the natural aesthetic, offering a perfect contrast to the dark green tones. The bold white Nike Swoosh stands out, adding a clean and modern touch to the design. Matching green laces complete the look, ensuring a cohesive style.

Inside, the shoe includes premium padding for comfort, blending performance with lifestyle appeal. Transitioning to the sole, the gum midsole not only enhances durability but also provides a timeless, versatile look. This sneaker delivers a refined balance of style and substance, making it suitable for any occasion. Whether you’re exploring the outdoors or hitting the city streets, the “Flagstaff” seamlessly fits into any wardrobe. With its thoughtful nod to Arizona’s natural beauty, this release continues to build on the legacy of the Nike Book 1 series. Fans can expect this pair to resonate with both sneaker enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Stay tuned for more updates on its official release date.

"Flagstaff" Nike Book 1

Image via @dbookone

To start, the sneakers feature a tan rubber outsole paired with a green midsole. Additionally, the uppers showcase a green leather base, enhanced by matching green leather overlays for a seamless and cohesive design. Furthermore, a green Nike Swoosh stands out boldly on the sides, outlined in white to contrast. Moreover, the tongue features a colorful BOOK logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Book 1 “Flagstaff” is going to drop on February 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details and official photos of the Nike Book 1 "Flagstaff" to emerge. Additionally, the deep green upper and gum sole are already creating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. Moreover, Devin Booker’s signature line continues to impress with its thoughtful and stylish designs.

Image via @dbookone