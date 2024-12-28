Devin Booker Honors The Nightmare Before Christmas With Nike Book 1

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns
Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images via Imagn images
Booker showed out on Christmas Day.

Devin Booker recently debuted a special Nike Book 1 “Oogie Boogie” Player’s Exclusive. This sneaker draws inspiration from The Nightmare Before Christmas character Oogie Boogie. Its design blends Halloween’s spooky atmosphere with Christmas cheer. Featuring a bold green upper, the shoe captures Oogie Boogie’s signature look. The stitched Swoosh on the sides mirrors the character’s patchwork design. Orange accents on the tongue branding add contrast, evoking a Halloween vibe. The midsole and outsole deliver a clean finish, balancing the vibrant upper. While it pays homage to the iconic film, the design remains stylish for on-court wear.

Booker wore this exclusive pair during a recent NBA game, sparking buzz among fans. Unfortunately, the “Oogie Boogie” edition will not release to the public. Its exclusivity adds to its mystique, making it highly sought after by collectors. This Player’s Exclusive showcases the creativity behind Devin Booker’s signature line. It also highlights Nike’s ability to merge pop culture and performance design. While fans can’t own the “Oogie Boogie,” they can admire its bold aesthetics and playful inspiration. This unique pair cements its place in the intersection of sneakers and storytelling.

"Oogie Boogie" Nike Book 1 PE

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole paired with a clean green midsole. The uppers showcase a vibrant green glow colorway. Also, a white Swoosh decorates the lateral side, with black stitching around the Swoosh, giving it a bold look. Further, orange Book branding is prominently showcased on the tongues, adding a playful contrast. Finally, subtle black accents throughout complete the Halloween-inspired design.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Book 1 "Oogie Boogie" will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition," and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. For now, it remains an exclusive gem reserved for Devin Booker’s personal collection, adding to its mystique. The unique design and inspiration make this a coveted piece among sneaker enthusiasts, despite its limited availability.

