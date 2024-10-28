Devin Booker Pays Homage To Kobe In New Nike Book 1 PE

BYBen Atkinson112 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during a 116-113 Phoenix Suns overtime win over the LA Clippers in the season home opening game at Intuit Dome on October 23, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Booker is always paying tribute to Kobe.

Devin Booker has once again made waves in the sneaker world, showcasing a Player Exclusive (PE) version of his Nike Book 1 in a stunning "Kobe 1 Protro" colorway. This eye-catching design debuted during a recent game against the Lakers in Los Angeles, instantly grabbing the attention of sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. The colorway pays tribute to Booker's ties with the Phoenix Suns, featuring a vibrant purple patent leather upper that stands out on the court. The bold orange Swoosh adds a striking contrast, embodying the essence of the Suns' team colors and highlighting Booker's unique style.

This special edition sneaker not only looks great but also embodies the performance-driven design that Nike is known for. The connection to the Kobe 1 Protro further enhances its significance, as Booker honors the legacy of one of his inspirations. However, this exclusive release will not be available to the public, keeping it firmly within the realm of player exclusives. Booker joins a select group of athletes who sport their own PE versions, and the rarity of this sneaker adds to its allure. With its stylish aesthetic and meaningful design, the Nike Book 1 "Kobe 1 Protro" PE is sure to be a standout in Booker’s impressive sneaker collection.

Read More: Paige Bueckers Is Releasing A New Nike GT Hustle 3

“Kobe 1 Protro” Nike Book 1 PE

The sneakers feature a dark purple rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers are comprised of a matching purple patent leather. Also, a vibrant orange Swoosh is on the sides, along with Booker's "1" logo. Finally, more orange BOOK branding is on the tongues.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Book 1 “Kobe 1 Protro” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nikola Jokic Sports New Signature 361 Joker 1 In NBA Opener

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...