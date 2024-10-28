Devin Booker Pays Homage To Kobe In New Nike Book 1 PE

Booker is always paying tribute to Kobe.

Devin Booker has once again made waves in the sneaker world, showcasing a Player Exclusive (PE) version of his Nike Book 1 in a stunning "Kobe 1 Protro" colorway. This eye-catching design debuted during a recent game against the Lakers in Los Angeles, instantly grabbing the attention of sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. The colorway pays tribute to Booker's ties with the Phoenix Suns, featuring a vibrant purple patent leather upper that stands out on the court. The bold orange Swoosh adds a striking contrast, embodying the essence of the Suns' team colors and highlighting Booker's unique style.

This special edition sneaker not only looks great but also embodies the performance-driven design that Nike is known for. The connection to the Kobe 1 Protro further enhances its significance, as Booker honors the legacy of one of his inspirations. However, this exclusive release will not be available to the public, keeping it firmly within the realm of player exclusives. Booker joins a select group of athletes who sport their own PE versions, and the rarity of this sneaker adds to its allure. With its stylish aesthetic and meaningful design, the Nike Book 1 "Kobe 1 Protro" PE is sure to be a standout in Booker’s impressive sneaker collection.

“Kobe 1 Protro” Nike Book 1 PE

The sneakers feature a dark purple rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers are comprised of a matching purple patent leather. Also, a vibrant orange Swoosh is on the sides, along with Booker's "1" logo. Finally, more orange BOOK branding is on the tongues.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Book 1 "Kobe 1 Protro" PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court.