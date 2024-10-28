Paige Bueckers Is Releasing A New Nike GT Hustle 3

The WNBA star is dropping a sneaker with Nike.

The Nike GT Hustle 3 is preparing for an exciting release in collaboration with WNBA star Paige Bueckers. This sneaker, launching in December 2024, marks a historic moment as Bueckers becomes the first college player to have a signature shoe with Nike. Known for her incredible skills on the court as a UConn guard, Bueckers’ new sneaker encapsulates her journey and celebrates her achievements in women's basketball. The colorway of the GT Hustle 3 features an eye-catching blend of light blue, white, fuchsia, and purple, reflecting Bueckers’ vibrant personality and energy.

The design includes thoughtful details that pay homage to her roots, such as the area codes “860” for UConn and “612” for her hometown of Edina, Minnesota, showcased on the tongue. Additionally, her father’s motivational message, “Be You, Be Great,” is inscribed on the heel, offering inspiration. The shoe also highlights her last name in a playful “Buckets” design, nodding to her scoring prowess. The combination of style and personal touches makes the Paige Bueckers x Nike GT Hustle 3 a significant addition to any sneaker collection and a must-have for fans of the athlete and the sport.

Image via Titan

The sneakers feature a blue and purple marbled sole and a white midsole featuring pops of color. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a light blue knit upper. Also, a purple Swoosh is on the sides. Further, as mentioned, many personal details are found around the sneakers as a tribute to Paige and her career.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike GT Hustle 3 x Paige Bueckers will be released on December 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

