Nike GT Hustle 3 “Blueprint” Release Date Revealed

The Blueprint pack could be the next big thing.

The Nike GT Hustle 3 stands out as a powerhouse of performance and style. Designed for those who demand the best from their footwear, this shoe emphasizes speed, agility, and comfort. Further, its sleek silhouette and innovative features have made the GT Hustle 3 a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Also, with the upcoming "Blueprint" colorway, the GT Hustle 3 is set to reach new style heights. The Blueprint Pack celebrates Nike's top Air innovations across sports, and the GT Hustle 3 is a key part of this celebration.

Performance-wise, the GT Hustle 3 is packed with features that enhance your game. From responsive cushioning to a breathable mesh upper, every detail is engineered for peak performance. Whether you're sprinting down the court or running on pavement, the GT Hustle 3 delivers. Its lightweight construction and dynamic fit are perfect for quick cuts and explosive movements. Additionally, the durable outsole provides traction and stability on any surface. The GT Hustle 3 isn't just about aesthetics; it's a shoe built to perform at the highest level.

"Blueprint" Nike GT Hustle 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase an orange rubber sole paired with a light midsole. Also, orange Air Zoom pockets are embedded in the midsole for added performance. Further, the uppers are crafted from light mesh and feature a blue Nike Swoosh. A white and blue lacing system adds to the sleek design. Overall, this pair boasts a clean color scheme and is engineered for maximum performance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike GT Hustle 3 "Blueprint" will be released on July 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

Image via Nike