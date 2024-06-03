Nike GT Cut 3 “Blueprint” Gets Official Images

Another pair is joining the Blueprint collection.

The Nike GT Cut 3 is gearing up for a stunning release in the "Blueprint" colorway. This drop is part of Nike’s special collection for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The "Blueprint" pack is set to be a highlight for basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The GT Cut 3 "Blueprint" features a sleek design with premium white textiles and durable synthetic overlays. Its upper is adorned with breathable perforations, ensuring excellent airflow during intense games. Striking Racer Blue accents add a vibrant touch, making the shoe stand out on the court.

Its lightweight construction and dynamic fit are engineered for quick cuts and explosive movements. The shoe's cushioning provides exceptional comfort, making it ideal for high-energy play. The midsole offers responsive cushioning, enhancing the shoe's overall performance. The outsole delivers reliable traction and stability, suitable for various surfaces. These features ensure that the GT Cut 3 not only looks great but also performs at the highest level. The Nike GT Cut 3 "Blueprint" is more than just a sneaker; it's a statement of style and performance.

"Blueprint" Nike GT Cut 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a gum rubber sole paired with a light midsole. Also, orange Air Zoom pockets are embedded in the midsole for added performance. Further, the uppers are crafted from white mesh and feature a blue Nike Swoosh. A white lacing system adds to the sleek design. Overall, this pair boasts a clean color scheme and is engineered for maximum performance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike GT Cut 3 “Blueprint” will be released on July 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike