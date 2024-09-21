Nike GT Cut 3 “Jordan Poole” Release Date Unveiled

Jordan Poole is getting a shoe.

The Nike GT Cut 3 is dropping in an exciting "Jordan Poole" colorway this November. Jordan Poole, an NBA star, brings his flair to this sleek design. The color scheme features a sail base with vibrant yellow accents, giving the sneaker a fresh and dynamic look. A metallic gold Swoosh adds a luxurious touch to the design, elevating its overall appeal. The Nike GT Cut 3 is known for its performance-driven features, designed to offer agility and support on the court. With its low-profile silhouette and responsive cushioning, this model is ideal for fast-paced basketball play.

The "Jordan Poole" colorway enhances the shoe's modern design, making it both functional and stylish. The combination of sail, yellow, and gold gives this pair a bold yet balanced aesthetic. Whether you're a fan of Jordan Poole or just looking for a standout performance sneaker, the Nike GT Cut 3 "Jordan Poole" colorway delivers. Its sleek design and top-tier performance features make it a perfect choice for basketball players and sneakerheads alike. Keep an eye out for its release this November, as this colorway is sure to make waves.

"Jordan Poole" Nike GT Cut 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a yellow rubber sole paired with an ivory midsole. Also, Air Zoom pockets are embedded in the midsole for added performance. Further, the uppers are crafted from ivory leather and feature a metallic gold Nike Swoosh. An ivory lacing system adds to the sleek design. Overall, this pair boasts a clean color scheme and is engineered for maximum performance.

More Photos

Image via Nike