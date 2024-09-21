NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Black” Release Date Revealed

Official photos of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 "Black" colorway have been revealed, showcasing a sleek and minimalist design. Drake's brand, NOCTA, is teaming up with Nike once again for this all-black edition, perfect for fans of subtle, stylish footwear. The black upper offers a clean, bold look, while gunmetal accents provide a sharp contrast. Known for blending streetwear and sportswear, NOCTA stays true to its aesthetic with this streamlined Hot Step 2 design, offering a balance of performance and style.
Drake's influence through NOCTA continues to bring a fresh perspective to Nike collaborations, and this release is no exception. The Hot Step 2 combines comfort with a sharp, contemporary design, making it a perfect choice for fans of both NOCTA and Nike. With the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 "Black" colorway, the collaboration delivers a sleek, wearable sneaker that embodies the creativity of both brands. Sneakerheads will likely be drawn to this all-black option for its stylish, understated flair. Keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release, which is sure to make waves.
"Black" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA
The sneakers come with a black sole. Additionally, the black midsole includes gunmetal accents throughout. The uppers are built from black materials, with additional black overlays. Black laces and a black tongue round out the design. Lastly, NOCTA branding appears on the tongues. Overall, this sneaker showcases a highly unified color scheme.
More Photos
Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Black" will be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
