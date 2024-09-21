NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Black” Release Date Revealed

Drake's new shoe drops very soon.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Black" will be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Drake's influence through NOCTA continues to bring a fresh perspective to Nike collaborations, and this release is no exception. The Hot Step 2 combines comfort with a sharp, contemporary design, making it a perfect choice for fans of both NOCTA and Nike. With the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 "Black" colorway, the collaboration delivers a sleek, wearable sneaker that embodies the creativity of both brands. Sneakerheads will likely be drawn to this all-black option for its stylish, understated flair. Keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release, which is sure to make waves.

