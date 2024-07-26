Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Nike's Hot Step 2 is gearing up for another stylish collaboration with Drake's brand, NOCTA, showcasing a fresh "Eggplant" colorway. Following the earlier "Total Orange" and "White" releases, this new version offers a unique aesthetic. The Hot Step 2, celebrated for its sleek design and performance features, gets a bold update with NOCTA's signature style. Drake's influence infuses the sneaker with urban flair, making it a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the artist.
The "Eggplant" colorway introduces a fresh twist to the silhouette, blending deep purple tones with contrasting accents for a striking appearance. With its eye-catching design and Drake's endorsement, the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA collaboration is bound to capture attention. Sneaker fans eagerly anticipate this latest release, ready to add it to their collections alongside previous colorways. The Hot Step 2 continues to impress with its combination of style and performance, making it a versatile choice for everyday wear. Stay tuned for the official drop date of the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" colorway, as it's sure to sell out quickly.
"Eggplant" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2
The sneakers feature a metallic eggplant sole as well as an eggplant midsole that features dark gunmetal details throughout. A metallic eggplant athletic material constructs the base of the uppers, with more eggplant overlays. The deep eggplant theme continues throughout the shoes. Also, there's a Swoosh on the sides, eggplant laces, and branding on the tongues. The heels feature a gunmetal heel tab Overall, this pair features a clean all-purple look.
Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" will be released at some point in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]