Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

This pair looks a bit different than what we originally thought.

Nike's Hot Step 2 is gearing up for another stylish collaboration with Drake's brand, NOCTA, showcasing a fresh "Eggplant" colorway. Following the earlier "Total Orange" and "White" releases, this new version offers a unique aesthetic. The Hot Step 2, celebrated for its sleek design and performance features, gets a bold update with NOCTA's signature style. Drake's influence infuses the sneaker with urban flair, making it a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the artist.

The "Eggplant" colorway introduces a fresh twist to the silhouette, blending deep purple tones with contrasting accents for a striking appearance. With its eye-catching design and Drake's endorsement, the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA collaboration is bound to capture attention. Sneaker fans eagerly anticipate this latest release, ready to add it to their collections alongside previous colorways. The Hot Step 2 continues to impress with its combination of style and performance, making it a versatile choice for everyday wear. Stay tuned for the official drop date of the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" colorway, as it's sure to sell out quickly.

"Eggplant" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2

The sneakers feature a metallic eggplant sole as well as an eggplant midsole that features dark gunmetal details throughout. A metallic eggplant athletic material constructs the base of the uppers, with more eggplant overlays. The deep eggplant theme continues throughout the shoes. Also, there's a Swoosh on the sides, eggplant laces, and branding on the tongues. The heels feature a gunmetal heel tab Overall, this pair features a clean all-purple look.