NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Black” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

NOCTA, Drake's brand, is teaming up with Nike on a new "Black" colorway of the Hot Step 2. This all-black design gives the sneaker a sleek and minimalist look, perfect for fans of subtle, stylish footwear. The black upper is clean and bold, while gunmetal accents add a touch of contrast. NOCTA is known for blending streetwear and sportswear, and this collaboration is no different. The streamlined design of the Hot Step 2 fits NOCTA's aesthetic, offering a mix of performance and style. The all-black colorway with its gunmetal detailing enhances the shoe's modern vibe, making it versatile for any occasion.
Drake's influence through NOCTA has brought a fresh take to the Nike lineup, and this release continues that trend. The Hot Step 2’s design combines comfort with a sharp, contemporary look. It's perfect for fans of both Drake’s brand and Nike collaborations. With the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 "Black" colorway, the collaboration delivers a sleek, wearable sneaker that embodies both brands' creative energy. Expect this release to be a hit among sneakerheads looking for a stylish, all-black option with subtle flair.
"Black" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA
The sneakers feature a black sole. Also, there is a black midsole that features gunmetal details throughout. A black material constructs the base of the uppers, with more black overlays. Further, black laces and a black tongue complete the design. Finally, NOCTA branding is on the tongues. Overall, this sneaker takes on an incredibly cohesive color scheme.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Black" will be released at some point this month. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.
