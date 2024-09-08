NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Black” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

The cleanest colorway we've seen from Drake yet.

NOCTA, Drake's brand, is teaming up with Nike on a new "Black" colorway of the Hot Step 2. This all-black design gives the sneaker a sleek and minimalist look, perfect for fans of subtle, stylish footwear. The black upper is clean and bold, while gunmetal accents add a touch of contrast. NOCTA is known for blending streetwear and sportswear, and this collaboration is no different. The streamlined design of the Hot Step 2 fits NOCTA's aesthetic, offering a mix of performance and style. The all-black colorway with its gunmetal detailing enhances the shoe's modern vibe, making it versatile for any occasion.

Drake's influence through NOCTA has brought a fresh take to the Nike lineup, and this release continues that trend. The Hot Step 2’s design combines comfort with a sharp, contemporary look. It's perfect for fans of both Drake’s brand and Nike collaborations. With the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 "Black" colorway, the collaboration delivers a sleek, wearable sneaker that embodies both brands' creative energy. Expect this release to be a hit among sneakerheads looking for a stylish, all-black option with subtle flair.

"Black" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA

The sneakers feature a black sole. Also, there is a black midsole that features gunmetal details throughout. A black material constructs the base of the uppers, with more black overlays. Further, black laces and a black tongue complete the design. Finally, NOCTA branding is on the tongues. Overall, this sneaker takes on an incredibly cohesive color scheme.