NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Mint Foam” Gets Mockup Images

This partnership is definitely a fan-favorite.

The Nike Hot Step 2 is getting an exciting new look with an upcoming collaboration with NOCTA. Drake, the owner of NOCTA, brings his unique style to this release. The "Mint Foam" colorway is set to turn heads. This pair features an all-mint foam design, creating a fresh and vibrant appearance. The monochromatic color scheme is sleek and modern. It's perfect for fans of bold yet understated looks. The mint foam color extends across the entire shoe, including the laces and midsole. This creates a cohesive and striking design.

The collaboration with NOCTA adds an extra layer of appeal. Drake's influence is evident in the stylish and contemporary design. This partnership between Nike and NOCTA continues to push the boundaries of sneaker fashion. The Nike Hot Step 2 "Mint Foam" is not just about looks. It also offers excellent performance features. The cushioning provides comfort for all-day wear, while the sturdy construction ensures longevity. The combination of Nike's quality and NOCTA's flair makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for the drop and add this standout pair to your collection.

"Mint Foam" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA

Mockup image via Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers feature a mint green sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are crafted from a mint green material with mint green layers. Following the lively theme, mint green details decorate the sides, paired with mint green shoelaces and metallic branding on the sides. Overall, this pair takes on a cohesive, very vibrant color scheme.

Sneaker Files reports that the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Mint Foam” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

