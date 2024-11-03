Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 Releasing In "Mint Foam" Colorway Soon

This pair drops in just a couple of days.

The Nike Hot Step 2 is set to unveil an exciting new look with its collaboration with NOCTA. Official photos have been released, showcasing the unique style that Drake, the owner of NOCTA, brings to this release. The "Mint Foam" colorway is ready to turn heads, featuring an all-mint foam design that offers a fresh and vibrant appearance. This sleek monochromatic color scheme is perfect for fans who appreciate bold yet understated looks. The mint foam hue extends throughout the entire shoe, including the laces and midsole, creating a cohesive and striking design.

The collaboration with NOCTA adds an extra layer of appeal, with Drake's influence evident in the modern and stylish aesthetic. This partnership between Nike and NOCTA continues to push the boundaries of sneaker fashion. The Nike Hot Step 2 "Mint Foam" isn't just about looks; it also boasts excellent performance features. With cushioning that provides comfort for all-day wear and a sturdy construction that ensures durability, this sneaker offers both style and functionality. Releasing in just two days, this standout pair is a must-have for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

"Mint Foam" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a mint green sole and a coordinating midsole. The uppers are made from a mint green material with mint green layers. Staying true to the lively theme, mint green accents adorn the sides, along with mint green laces and metallic branding on the sides. Overall, this pair boasts a unified, highly vibrant color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Mint Foam” will be released on November 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike