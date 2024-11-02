Jordan Heir Set To Debut Vibrant “Sail/Volt” Colorway

A flashy new WMNS exclusive.

The Jordan Heir is set to make waves with its upcoming "Sail/Volt" colorway, a stylish women's exclusive that promises to turn heads on and off the court. This sneaker features a sleek sail upper, which offers a clean and sophisticated look. The striking volt accents elevate the design, adding a pop of vibrant color that stands out without overwhelming the overall aesthetic. The combination of these hues embodies a fresh, modern vibe, perfect for the fashion-forward athlete. The Jordan Heir prioritizes comfort and support, making it an excellent choice for both casual wear and athletic activities.

The lightweight materials ensure breathability, while the cushioned midsole delivers responsiveness with every step. The iconic Jumpman logo adds a touch of heritage, seamlessly blending performance with Jordan's storied legacy. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the "Sail/Volt" colorway, the Jordan Heir is poised to be a must-have addition to any collection. With its blend of elegant design and modern functionality, this sneaker caters to the needs of women who want both style and performance in their footwear. Keep an eye out for this standout release.

"Sail/Volt" Jordan Heir

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a white midsole. Interestingly, the sole extends into the midsoles and upper, creating a silhouette. Further, the uppers of these shoes feature a vibrant volt base. Black Jordan branding is on the toebox, as well as the tongues and heels. Finally, a white Jumpman is located on the sides.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Heir “Sail/Volt” will be released later this December. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike