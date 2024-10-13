Jordan Brand's New Jordan Heir Receives Vibrant "Multi" Colorway

A bright collection of colors for this silhouette.

The Jordan Heir is the latest basketball silhouette from Jordan Brand, designed with performance and style in mind. Official photos have dropped, showcasing its advanced ventilation, which ensures your feet stay cool during intense games. The build focuses on delivering top-notch performance, providing the support and comfort players need on the court. The new "Multi" colorway adds a vibrant touch, featuring an array of colors that make a bold statement. This design choice not only enhances the shoe’s aesthetics but also reflects the dynamic nature of the game. The Jordan Heir will stand out, whether you're playing or just showing off your style.

Crafted with premium materials, this sneaker guarantees durability and resilience, making it a reliable choice for athletes. The blend of innovation and classic Jordan heritage gives the Jordan Heir its unique appeal. Fans of the brand will appreciate the nod to tradition while embracing a fresh look. If you're searching for a sneaker that combines cutting-edge technology with a lively design, the Jordan Heir in "Multi" is a must-have. It’s more than just a shoe; it’s a statement piece for those who value both performance and flair.

"Multi" Jordan Heir

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent icy blue rubber sole and a white midsole. Interestingly, the sole extends into the midsoles and upper, creating a silhouette. Further, the uppers of these shoes feature vibrant green, blue, orange, and purple leather. A white Jumpman is on the sides and the Jordan Heir logo is on the tongues.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Heir "Multi" will be released on December 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike