Jordan Heir “Neon Multi” Brings A Splash Of Neon

The Jordan Heir continues to expand its presence with a vibrant new colorway. Named “Neon Multi,” this latest release blends futuristic design elements with Jordan Brand’s rich basketball heritage. While the Heir silhouette is one of Jordan’s newest models, it stays true to the brand’s DNA by incorporating performance-driven features and street-ready style. The sneaker's unique construction gives it a modern edge, making it stand out in a crowded lineup. Jordan Brand has always been at the forefront of basketball innovation, and the Heir model is no exception.

Designed for versatility on and off the court, it features a lightweight build with strategic design elements aimed at maximizing performance. The “Neon Multi” colorway takes things a step further, injecting bold hues and translucent panels into the mix. This fusion of colors and materials results in a sneaker that demands attention. The photos provided highlight the shoe’s striking aesthetic. Bright neon accents, breathable mesh panels, and a sculpted midsole create a dynamic look that perfectly balances sport and style. Whether you're a longtime Jordan fan or looking for something fresh, the Jordan Heir “Neon Multi” is sure to turn heads.

Jordan Heir “Neon Multi”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Heir “Neon Multi” delivers a futuristic design with a mix of translucent panels, vibrant neon hues, and breathable mesh details. A gradient blend of blue, green, pink, and orange pops against the white base, while the black Jumpman logo adds contrast. The sculpted midsole enhances stability, and a pull tab at the heel ensures easy entry. This bold colorway merges performance and lifestyle aesthetics for a standout look.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Heir “Neon Multi” will be released later this March 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Expect a release on Nike’s official site and select retailers. More details on the exact launch date should surface soon. Given its bold design, this pair will likely sell fast.

Image via Nike