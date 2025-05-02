Jordan Heir “Royalty” Suits Up For WNBA All-Star Weekend

The Jordan Heir “Royalty” arrives as the official colorway for this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, blending bold design with on-court performance. Dressed in a vivid mix of purple, gold, and orange, this release stands out as one of the most expressive versions of Jordan Brand’s newest silhouette.

The upper features breathable mesh and embossed synthetic overlays, while the translucent support wings and speckled midsoles add texture and flash. A golden Jumpman appears on the tongue and heel, grounding the pair in signature Jordan heritage.

Designed with women’s basketball in mind, this pair reflects both athletic excellence and cultural relevance. The Heir model itself debuted as a performance-forward silhouette focused on responsiveness and support. Lightweight construction, a low-profile midsole, and flexible build all cater to the fast pace of the modern game.

The “Royalty” colorway elevates that formula with storytelling tied to the sport’s biggest summer showcase. It’s a moment that celebrates rising stars, and this sneaker embraces that spotlight. As seen in the photos, the “Royalty” colorway balances energy and structure. Bright orange cages wrap the midfoot, while yellow pull tabs and speckled details give it extra punch.

The floral embossing across the upper adds a final touch of distinction. With WNBA All-Star weekend approaching, this release arrives with perfect timing.

Jordan Heir “Royalty”

The Jordan Heir “Royalty” features a layered purple upper made from mesh and synthetic leather. A translucent cage in bright orange wraps the heel and midfoot, delivering structure and contrast.

Embossed floral patterns add depth, while gold Jumpman logos on the heel tab and tongue underline the regal theme. Bright yellow pull tabs sit at the heel, and speckled purple midsoles complete the bold look. A mix of athletic tech and heritage cues gives this pair standout energy on and off the court.

Finally, the sneaker rides on a herringbone outsole for traction and support in quick cuts or casual wear.

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Heir “Royalty” will be released in July of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they are released.

