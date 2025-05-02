The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” makes a bold first impression. Dressed in bright green, yellow, and red patent leather, this collab stands out instantly. While an official release date hasn’t been confirmed, the pair is expected to drop on May 22.

This isn’t Lil Yachty’s first time working with Nike. Over the years, he’s become one of the most visible figures in sneaker culture, often lacing up rare or unreleased pairs. Known for his eccentric style and love for bright colors, this Air Force 1 feels like a natural extension of his personal brand.

The Air Force 1 itself has seen endless collaborations since its debut in 1982. But few versions match the energy and personality seen here. The silhouette remains a staple in streetwear, and Yachty’s interpretation injects new life into it.

The “Lucky Green” name feels fitting, this is a loud, confident design meant for the spotlight. Based on the photos shared, the sneaker features co-branded details including “It’s Us” on the tongue, a translucent hangtag, and custom graphics on the heel.

The construction is clean, the palette is loud, and the message is clear. This isn’t just another AF1: it’s a statement.

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” combines glossy patent leather with a high-energy palette. Green dominates the upper, accented by yellow on the toebox and midsole, and a red Swoosh and lining.

“It’s Us” appears on both the tongue and insole, while a translucent green hangtag adds a unique touch. On the heel, the Concrete Boys logo and “NY” stitching stand out. A bold red outsole grounds the shoe.

Co-branded and unapologetically vibrant, this sneaker captures Yachty’s colorful aesthetic while honoring AF1’s timeless shape.