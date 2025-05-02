Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” Expected To Drop Soon

BY Ben Atkinson 95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news
Image via Young Corey
The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” brings bold colors and signature flair to the iconic silhouette, rumored to drop soon.

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” makes a bold first impression. Dressed in bright green, yellow, and red patent leather, this collab stands out instantly. While an official release date hasn’t been confirmed, the pair is expected to drop on May 22.

This isn’t Lil Yachty’s first time working with Nike. Over the years, he’s become one of the most visible figures in sneaker culture, often lacing up rare or unreleased pairs. Known for his eccentric style and love for bright colors, this Air Force 1 feels like a natural extension of his personal brand.

The Air Force 1 itself has seen endless collaborations since its debut in 1982. But few versions match the energy and personality seen here. The silhouette remains a staple in streetwear, and Yachty’s interpretation injects new life into it.

The “Lucky Green” name feels fitting, this is a loud, confident design meant for the spotlight. Based on the photos shared, the sneaker features co-branded details including “It’s Us” on the tongue, a translucent hangtag, and custom graphics on the heel.

The construction is clean, the palette is loud, and the message is clear. This isn’t just another AF1: it’s a statement.

Read More: Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” Gets Vibrant On-Foot Reveal

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” Release Date

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” combines glossy patent leather with a high-energy palette. Green dominates the upper, accented by yellow on the toebox and midsole, and a red Swoosh and lining.

“It’s Us” appears on both the tongue and insole, while a translucent green hangtag adds a unique touch. On the heel, the Concrete Boys logo and “NY” stitching stand out. A bold red outsole grounds the shoe.

Co-branded and unapologetically vibrant, this sneaker captures Yachty’s colorful aesthetic while honoring AF1’s timeless shape.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” will be released on May 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Read More: Travis Scott Zoom Field Jaxx “Leche Blue” Set For May Drop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike And Lil Yachty Drop Bold Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” 697
Lil-Yachty-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Lucky-Green-IH4383-300 Sneakers Lil Yachty Dropping A New Nike Air Force 1 Low In “Lucky Green” 499
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news Sneakers Lil Yachty Delivers His Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” In The Wildest Way 1058
Screenshot 2024-12-21 at 2.50.49 AM Sneakers Supreme’s Latest Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Turns Heads 522