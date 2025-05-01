Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” Gets Vibrant On-Foot Reveal

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” collaboration is turning heads with a striking mix of color and personality. Dressed in vivid pink with bold red and silver accents, this pair blends streetwear edge with Jordan heritage.

It’s a loud, lifestyle-driven take on a classic silhouette, and now we have our first real look at them on-foot. Instagram user @sukiibaby revealed a detailed photo set, capturing the sneakers in a vibrant barbershop setting.

This release marks another chapter in Awake NY’s growing presence within sneaker culture. Helmed by Angelo Baque, the brand has leaned heavily into storytelling, often paying tribute to New York roots. That energy carries into this Air Jordan 5, which proudly features “NY” embroidery and stylized Awake branding on the sides.

There’s a playful boldness at work here, but the pair still holds true to Jordan’s performance DNA. Originally designed in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was inspired by WWII fighter planes, and has remained a fan favorite across decades.

Collaborations like this allow the silhouette to evolve while maintaining its identity. Based on these photos, Awake NY has landed on a concept that’s both nostalgic and new. With a release scheduled for August, this drop is shaping up to be one of the summer’s most unique.

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” features a premium pink leather upper with icy blue mesh side panels. A bold red Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, while silver reflective hits add extra flash. Unique Awake “A” logos replace the traditional netting and show up again on the outsole.

NY embroidery appears on the heel in black, contrasting with the soft pink base. Red shark teeth accents hit the black midsole, which sits above a translucent outsole. With tumbled leather, exposed Air units, and crisp stitching throughout, this pair delivers eye-catching detail and New York attitude.

Hypebeast reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” will be released on August 29th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.