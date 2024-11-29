Suki Baby From Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Cover Praises Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

Suki Baby is loving "GNX."

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar caught fans and critics alike off guard by unleashing his new album, GNX. The release followed months of rumors that he had a project on the way, and of course, his viral feud with Drake. Countless social media users have continued to share their takes on the album, and in general, most are enjoying it. This includes Suki Baby, the woman featured on the cover of Drake and 21 Savage's collab album, Her Loss.

During a recent chat with her fans, Suki praised GNX, making it clear that she thinks the album goes far beyond a rap battle. "This album that Kendrick put out, this is for the world," she explained. "Like, we could go two three songs back and it's like he not even talking about bro. He's at this point in his life where he's on some sh*t like a lot of us. Where you have a threshold of how much you let people play with you, and like, this is just his way of putting out to the world 'Nobody is f*cking playing with me.' It's not just directed at him."

Suki Baby Claims Kendrick Lamar's GNX Is "For The World"

Unsurprisingly, Suki Baby's stance has viewers split. While some are accusing her of turning her back on Drizzy, others are coming to her defense, and arguing that she has every right to share her unbiased opinion on an album. "Wow wasn’t expecting this," one X user writes. "She’s speaking the truth," another says. Suki is far from the only person feeling Kendrick's new album lately, however. Nas, Snoop Dogg, and many more have also shown their support online recently.

Busta Rhymes even took to X earlier this week to applaud Kendrick for his latest release. “King Kendrick, such an incredible body of work! Brilliance and lyrical craftsmanship at its finest. Thank you for continuing to raise the bar! [crown emoji]," he wrote.

