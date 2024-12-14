The Weeknd Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX”

It looks like The Weeknd is loving Kendrick Lamar's album.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar shocked the world by unveiling his new album GNX with zero warning. Unsurprisingly, the project has since been a major success. It sold an impressive 319K album-equivalent units in its first week, per HITS Daily Double, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. He then topped the Billboard Canadian Albums chart as well, per the outlet. Various tracks from the album have also remained in the charts, such as "squabble up," "luther," "tv off," and more.

Of course, several of Kendrick's celebrity peers have also shown GNX love in recent weeks. Earlier today, The Weekend even took to his Instagram Story to show off the fact that he was listening to it by posting various screenshots. He's far from the only one who has it on repeat these days, however. Busta Rhymes, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, and many more have also shown their support for the project. Suki Baby, the model from Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album cover, even praised Kendrick for it late last month.

The Weeknd Listens To Kendrick Lamar's Album

The Weeknd's latest posts come shortly after a man on DJ Akademiks' livestream made some wild allegations involving him and Drake. The man, social media influencer @julianxceo, alleged that Drake paid Top5 $3 million to shoot up The Weeknd's house. It remains unclear exactly what shooting he was referring to, but earlier this year, a shooting did occur outside of The Weeknd's co-manager Amir “Cash XO” Esmailian's Los Angeles home. Julian's claims appear to be totally unfounded, however.