Kendrick Lamar Reaches Yet Another Impressive Milestone With “GNX”

Late last month, Kendrick Lamar shocked the world by unleashing his new album GNX without warning. Unsurprisingly, the project has since been a major success and continues to receive praise from the Compton rapper's fans and peers. It sold a whopping 319K album-equivalent units in its first week, per HITS Daily Double, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It was the fifth No. 1 album of his career and the sixth-biggest debut week for an album in 2024. Several tracks from the project are also topping the charts, such as "squabble up," "tv off," and "luther."

Now, the LP has reached yet another impressive milestone. According to Chart Data on X, GNX has gone gold, officially selling over 500K album-equivalent units in the United States. The outlet also notes that if Kendrick's hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us" had been included on the album, it would have been platinum by now, surpassing 1 million units sold.

This marks yet another addition to Kendrick's long list of wins this year, which only continues to grow. Earlier this week, for example, he announced his upcoming "Grand National" tour alongside SZA. The duo will kick things off in April of next year with a performance in Minneapolis before moving on to shows at 18 other stadiums across North America. They even recently added a second date in Drake's home city of Toronto. It's rumored that Doechii could potentially join them, though this is unconfirmed.

On top of touring next year, Kendrick is also set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February. The show will take place in New Orleans and sparked a great deal of backlash from Lil Wayne fans once it was announced, which Kendrick addressed on his track "wacced out murals."