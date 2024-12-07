Charlamagne Tha God Claims Telling Drake To Follow J. Cole's Blueprint After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Who else advised J. Cole to follow Drake's path?

J. Cole’s new Inevitable audio series has revealed many behind-the-scenes secrets of the former Jay-Z protege’s journey to superstardom. One of the biggest reveals by Cole World was Jay-Z asking rival Drake to give the 2014 Forest Hills Drive creator a hit back in the day. Jigga doesn’t appear to be the only person who shares advice similar to that of J. Cole. In the latest episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God claims he told Drake to follow J. Cole’s blueprint following the success of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Talking to Andrew Schulz, C Tha God shared that he told Drake to take a vacation and then a different approach with his music after Kendrick Lamar took over the industry. "What I told Drake to do after 'Not Like Us' since you didn't want to engage," said Charlamagne. "Disappear. Go to Turks and Caicos. Live your life for a little while and let nostalgia bring you back." He continued with a comparison to J. Cole. He added: "He [Drake] tried to do it when he dropped that '100GB' sh*t, right? But he didn't do it in a packaged way like Cole did."

Drake has been recognized by Spotify as the most streamed artist of 2024; however, many have reported that the artist’s popularity has halted since the overwhelming success of Kendrick Lamar’s diss tracks during their rap battle. Last month, Drake told fans he was “unfazed” by the battle as a livestream guest on popular streamer xQc’s platform. Apparently directed by Lamar, Drake said, “I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it..” While Lamar performance the coveted Super Bowl Halftime Show this February, Drake will be overseas on the newly announced Anita Max Win Tour.