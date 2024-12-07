J Cole May Bring You To Tears With "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Bonus Track "Die Together"

This is one of the eight "10th Anniversary" cuts to see an official release and it's heavy.

A quarter pounder get a n**** blown to smithereens (F*** you say, n****?) My mama askеd me, "What that drama 'bout?", and I don't lie I said, "A little bit of monеy and a lotta pride" I swear to God, I cry when I look in my daughter eye I'm thinkin' if I die tonight, I never taught her how to ride a bike And how to fight if n****s clownin' on her

It's all to commemorate the album's 10-year anniversary, which will be on December 9. They were available on two exclusive (and now sold out) physical variants of the album which each had 2,014 units available. There are eight in total and four of them are finding their way onto YouTube thanks to customers receiving the blue alternate cover. "Home Soon," "Die Together," "Judgment Day," and "Winter Wonderland" are in the first batch. The second is sticking out to fans and us the most thanks to its possible connection to 4 Your Eyez Only. He appears to rapping from the perspective of his late friend who refers to as James McMillian, Jr. It's an amazing storytelling piece, and one that most likely inspired that project. Fair warning: this one may make you cry a little.

The year didn't get off to the strongest of starts for J Cole this year. However, the backend is a completely different story. Over these past couple of weeks, he's been giving his fans some incredible stories through his Inevitable audio platform. They have very detailed accounts of the first few years of his career and the projects he dropped within that span. But what's more is that he's officially shared some music and mixtapes that have been coveted for so long. His first three mixtapes are out now on streaming, and so are some leftovers from the 2014 Forest Hills Drive era.

