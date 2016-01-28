2014 forest hills drive
- SongsJ. Cole's "January 28" Is In Contention For His Best Song Ever: "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Turns 9There are so many quotables from one of J. Cole's best. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJ. Cole Compares "2014 Forest Hills Drive" To Winning A ChampionshipJ. Cole shares his real feelings about the Grammys after "2014 Forest Hills Drive" lost in the "Rap Album Of The Year" category.By Aron A.
- GramJ. Cole Gives Bernie Sanders The "2014 Forest Hills Drive" TreatmentThe Bernie Sanders inauguration meme continues to be a big hit.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersJ. Cole Scores A Bountiful Haul Of Gold & Platinum PlaquesJ. Cole continues to build on his already massive collection of plaques with a slew of new "2014 Forest Hills Drive" certifications.By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsCozz Trolls J. Cole With "Forest Hills Drive" ParodyDreamville lyricist Cozz once again takes a moment to poke fun at J. Cole, sliding through with a parody of "2014 Forest Hills Drive."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJ. Cole Blessed The Decade With "No Role Modelz"Cole made a statement with this one. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ. Cole's Childhood Home In Fayetteville VandalizedJ. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive home was vandalized over the weekend.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 25 Best J. Cole Songs Of All TimeCounting down the best tracks in J.Cole's catalogue.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicVOTE: What Is J. Cole's Best Project?Following the release of "4 Your Eyez Only," it's time to reassess Cole's catalogue.By Trevor Smith
- IndustryJ. Cole's "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Is Double Platinum...Still No FeaturesTwo million records sold. Zero features. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentVote: What Is Your Favorite J. Cole Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsNia Long Responds To J. Cole Saying He Was "Too Young" For Her On "No Role Modelz"Nia Long finally addresses J. Cole's mention of her on "No Role Modelz." Her response will likely make Cole blush. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickJ. Cole Releases “Forest Hills Drive Live”To celebrate his birthday, J. Cole releases "Forest Hills Drive Live" LP on iTunes.By Kevin Goddard