J Cole Drops Exclusive “2014 Forest Hills Drive” Vinyl Featuring Unheard Bonus Tracks

It's been a good month for J Cole fans.

It's already been an exciting few weeks for J Cole fans, and this morning, they got even more good news. According to HipHop-N-More, he's releasing a new exclusive edition of his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive on vinyl. Reportedly, it will include “never before heard bonus tracks from that era that can only be heard on this exclusive variant." Those interested in the exclusive vinyl edition of the album better get in quick, as it's limited to only 2,014 copies.

The vinyl is available for pre-order now and is expected to ship on December 9. The announcement comes just in time for the project's tenth anniversary. It also arrives just a few days after Cole's iconic 2010 mixtape Friday Night Lights finally hit streaming platforms. Prior to that, his 2009 mixtape The Warm Up also became available to stream, much to the delight of supporters.

J Cole Celebrates 10 Years Of 2014 Forest Hills Drive

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time the hitmaker and his fans have been able to look back on his earlier material, however. During a new episode of his Inevitable audio series, he reflected on his 2010 G.O.O.D. Fridays collaboration with Kanye West, “Looking For Trouble." He revealed that he actually threw a few jabs at the Chicago MC on the song due to a "dismissive" comment he previously heard him make. "Those were direct shots [at Kanye] because days prior I had seen the n***a be like, ‘Ah, we might put him on a G.O.O.D. Friday song or something.’ […] And those are shots I know only [Kanye] would feel," he admitted.

This is far from all going on in the world of J Cole, as he also announced his fifth-ever Dreamville Festival earlier this week. The event is scheduled to take place April 5-6, 2025 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC. Presale begins December 11 at 9 a.m. EST.