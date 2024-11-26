J Cole Announces His Fifth Dreamville Festival

BYZachary Horvath343 Views
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
Grammy-nominated rapper and former Fayetteville resident J. Cole visits E.E. Smith High School Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, to hand out school supplies. Cole and his team distributed supplies in the gymnasium. © Raul R. Rubiera / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jermaine is celebrating five years of this now iconic outdoor festival.

J Cole's 2024 has been very interesting, controversial, and exciting all in one. As of recently, it's been the latter as the North Carolina native is in the middle of his audio series, Inevitable. The 10-episode podcast-like saga is giving fans a closer and more personal look at the superstar's journey from a hungry young buck to his biggest album to date, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. It looks like more seasons/volumes of this will be coming, with the potential pot of gold at the end of the rainbow being The Fall Off. Along the way, Cole has been officially rereleasing his three earliest mixtapes along with the episodes named after them.

The last of those is Friday Night Lights and if all goes according to plan, it will be on streaming sometime tomorrow. However, things haven't been all sunshine and rainbows for Jermaine, especially in the first third of the year. His fourth Dreamville Fest arrived during that stretch, which was awesome. However, his apology at his event to Kendrick Lamar was quite a divisive moment to say the least. The tune on that decision has since changed, but it left some feeling off following that installment of his beloved festival.

Here's What To Know About J Cole's Next Dreamville Festival

Hopefully, things will be a bit smoother and a whole lot more epic next year when the outdoor spring festivities return. To be exact, Dreamville Fest will be back starting April 5 and running through the 6th. It will be held once again in Raleigh, NC at Dorothea Dix Park, with tickets going on sale soon. According to a recent press release, a presale will land on Wednesday, December 11 at 9 a.m. EST.

What customers will be able to get their hands on are general admission tickets, general admission plus passes for both days, as well as a few VIP packages. There is another major detail to remember, and its this: "These will be the least expensive tickets available to the general public," the release reads. "Prices [will increase] as the event date approaches. If any presale tickets remain, a general ticket on-sale will follow." So, don't say we didn't warn you! Make sure you circle your calendars!

[Via]

