J Cole Announces One-Night-Only Concert For "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Anniversary

A great end to a crucial year for Cole.

While J Cole has had a pretty tough 2024 all things considered, at least he will close it out on a very high note. On December 9, his commercial and critical masterpiece 2014 Forest Hills Drive will turn ten years old, and new physicals with bonus tracks emerged to celebrate. But in addition to that, the Dreamville boss will host a one-night-only concert celebrating the album at Madison Square Garden on December 16. Presale tickets go live on Monday (December 2) with certain unclear access, and general tickets will drop on Wednesday (December 4 ) at 10AM EST via this link.

But J. Cole's late 2024 celebrations don't stop there. He also launched the Inevitable audio series with Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad – his manager and label cofounder – and Scott Lazer. It goes over the North Carolina native's entire discography piece by piece, contains some previews and snippets of unreleased material, and narrates a lot of Cole's reflections and lessons throughout the different points of his career. It's been a very compelling experience so far, and we can only imagine what will pop up once we get into the big blockbuster LPs like 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

J Cole Announces One-Night-Only 2014 Forest Hills Drive Show

What's more is that one of J. Cole fans' favorite things about this new Inevitable program is how they expanded it as a multi-media venture. Not only do you get these stories about his legendary career, but his team also dropped his old mixtapes on streaming services. The latest one to finally hit DSPs was Friday Night Lights, which for many is the pinnacle of classic Jermaine. Even though many listeners instead focus on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef plus some disappointing singles, this late-year run shows that people still care about his craft.

Finally, this MSG announcement also comes off the heels of Dreamville Fest 2025's reveal. Although we don't know the lineup yet, we can expect J. Cole and many more amazing talents to captivate Raleigh for its fifth anniversary. Considering how notable this year's event was, make sure you get your ticket. Or, if you're lucky, you can snag a stub for this 2014 Forest Hills Drive anniversary show.