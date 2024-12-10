J Cole Helps Out Fans Who Missed Out On Tickets To His "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Concert But With A Catch

Members only.

J Cole has really been closing out 2024 in tremendous fashion. This whole Inevitable audio series created an exciting and an intriguing chain reaction of events. Overall, it's really turned his year around after a bumpy first half. The 10 episodes have led to the North Carolina rapper to officially release all three of his inaugural mixtapes. The Come Up Mixtape Vol. 1, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights all hit streaming services on their respective episodes' release dates. The thrills only continued from there though. The Dreamville head honcho would then go onto announce two special versions of what many dub as his classic album.

With 2014 Forest Hills Drive celebrating its 10th anniversary yesterday, Cole decided to bring out eight bonus tracks. He put them on two different vinyl copies and then combined them on the recent digital release. These were supposed to be a part of the initial double album format of 2014 FHD. So far, fans have been enjoying the heck out them and so have we. Now, to put a bow on everything, J Cole is going to be performing the album at Madison Square Garden.

You Have To Be A Member To Livestream J Cole's Concert

He will be heading there for a one-time show on December 16. So many were trying to buy tickets, 142,000 of them to be exact. However, they sold out very quickly (as you could imagine). There will be a special last-minute sale for an additional 2,014 tickets. They will be made available for $1, according to Uproxx, and the location at which to buy them will be revealed the day of the show.