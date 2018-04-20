upcoming concert
- MusicBlueface, Trippie Redd, Melii & More Announced For Summer Jam Festival LineupThe festival stage lineup for Summer Jam has been announced.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJussie Smollett Cancels Concert Meet & Greet Days After Attack: ReportThe actor-singer canceled the meet and greet due to "security reasons."By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller Benefit Concert To Feature Performances By Travis Scott, SZA, & MoreR.I.P. Mac Miller.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Returning To Tour With Migos After Nasty Battle With The Flu: ReportDrake is making his way to NOLA tonight.By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande Set To Perform A TV Special With An All-Female OrchestraThe BBC collaboration is Grande's first since the Manchester bombing. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine To Open For Nicki Minaj & Future On "NICKIHNDRXX" TourTekashi 6ix9ine is hitting the road with Nicki Minaj and Future.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Migos Postpone "Aubrey & The Three Migos" TourDrake and Migos' joint tour has been pushed back by more than a week.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Reportedly Added To BET Experience 2018 LineupLil Pump will be shouting "Esskeetit" all over Los Angeles.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Diplomats Announce "Dipset Forever" Summer TourDipset's hitting the road this summer.By Aron A.