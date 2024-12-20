J Cole Answers The Call And Releases "2014 Forest Hills Drive (10th Anniversary Edition)" To Streaming

After getting a vinyl/CD release to being available on the EVEN website, it's finally where everyone's been wanting it.

A digital copy with all eight deluxe cuts was made obtainable through his Inevitable audio series website. You can still buy it for $10.00 USD, and it will take you to the EVEN platform. It allows fans the chance to directly support the artists' work. But out of nowhere, J Cole has gone a step further and released 2014 FHD to all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and etc. Unless there was an announcement in one of the episodes of his "podcast," this is a pretty shocking but welcome surprise. Like the digital copy, all eight songs are here. Go check it out with the links below.

He's done it J Cole fans. After a couple of weeks, the Dreamville head honcho has put the 10th Anniversary Edition of 2014 Forest Hills Drive onto streaming platforms. His acclaimed third studio album turned a decade old on December 9 and the North Carolina MC wanted to give it some extra special treatment. It started just a couple of days prior to the official milestone with him dropping two vinyls with four bonus tracks on each one. Only 2,014 units were available, so a lot of folks missed out. But Cole wound up giving a lot more fans a chance not too long after they sold out.

